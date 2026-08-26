Norway's Bodø/Glimt returns to Champions League after thrashing NEC Nijmegen in play-offs

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Bodø/Glimt, the Norwegian team that became one of the sensations in the 2025/26 edition of the Champions League, defeating giants like Manchester City, Atlético de Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Tottenham Hotspur in the league phase and then Inter Milan twice in the knockout play-offs (they were defeated by Sporting in round of 16) has qualified again for the Champions League, defeating Dutch side NEC Nijmegen 3-0 last night (6-1 on aggregate).

FK Bodø/Glimt, the northernmost team in Champions League history, is one of the most successful clubs in Norway (won Eliteserien four times in 2020, 2021, 2023 and 2024) and in Europe they reached the quarter-finals of the Conference League 2021/22, the semi-finals of the Europa League 2024/25, and round of 16 in Champions League, just the second team from Norway to achieve it after Rosenborg in the 1996/97 season.

Bodø/Glimt will wait until the draw on Thursday to know their fate in the Champions League - league phase, before it begins on September 8. The other teams that have recently qualified for Champions League are LASK, beating Celtic and Sabah beating Hapoel Beer-Sheva; today the other play-offs will be played, including Lyon vs Fenerbahçe.