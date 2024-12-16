Norway wins European Women's Handball Championship for the tenth time

HQ

Norway has extended its rule over women's handball by claiming another victory on the European Women's Handball Championship against Denmark. The final was played in Viena, and it was one of the clearest finals ever: 23-31.

The match was opened by the Danish team, thanks to an initial great performance by goalkeepers Silje Solberg-Østhassel for Norway and Anna Kristensen from Denmark, and the first half was very close, 12-13, but completely broke down in the second half.

Henny Ella Reistad, scoring 9 goals, and Emilie Margrethe Hovden, scoring 6, demolished Denmark's goal in the second half, allowing Norway to lift their tenth European Championship title and the third in a row.

Norway rules Women's Handball: they win almost every year

Rarely you see a sport so clearly dominated by one nation. Since the competition was created in 1994, Norway has won ten out of the sixteen times that championship is held every two years. Denmark is the second country with more victories, three, but hasn't won it since 2002.

Last year, the same final took place, but Norway had never won with such wide margin over Denmark.

Norway is a powerhouse in Handball at the Olympic Games too, winning three of the last five gold medals (2008, 2012 and 2024, Bronze in 2016 and 2020).