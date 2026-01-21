Norway urges NATO to stay focused on Russia amid Greenland dispute: "The threat still is Russia"

HQ

Norway's Defence Minister Tore O. Sandvik on Wednesday urged NATO allies to maintain focus on their shared strategic challenges, even as the alliance faces internal strain over US President Donald Trump's push to acquire Greenland. Speaking to foreign correspondents in Oslo, Sandvik described the situation as "demanding" but emphasized that Russia remains the West's primary security concern.

"These are demanding times. The situation in NATO is difficult," Sandvik said. "The dimensional threat for the West, for NATO, (for) all members of NATO, still is Russia." His remarks come as the Arctic sees an increased Russian military presence, including activity around the Kola Peninsula, home to much of Russia's second-strike nuclear capability, and the Northern Fleet, which operates six nuclear-armed submarines.

Tore O. Sandvik // Shutterstock

Norway shares a direct Arctic border with Russia and monitors military installations in the region, particularly in the Barents Sea corridor, the only route for the Northern Fleet to access the North Atlantic. Sandvik highlighted the importance of vigilance, even as tensions flare between NATO members over Greenland.

Trump's attempts to acquire Greenland from Denmark, a fellow NATO ally, have sparked diplomatic friction, with European leaders warning that US actions could undermine alliance cohesion. Sandvik stressed that, despite these disputes, NATO must not lose sight of the long-term strategic threat posed by Russia in the Arctic. "While internal challenges demand attention, the fundamental purpose of NATO remains unchanged: to counter threats from Russia and safeguard collective security," Sandvik concluded.