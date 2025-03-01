Norway to Boost Ukraine Aid Amid Diplomatic Tensions

HQ

Norway is set to propose a significant increase in financial aid to Ukraine, with the government preparing to take the request to parliament in the near future, Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere told public broadcaster NRK on Saturday (via Reuters).

The move follows an earlier commitment of nearly 3 billion euros for 2025 and and a broader package totaling a little over 13 billion through 2030. Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere, who recently visited Kyiv, will meet European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in London, reinforcing Norway's support.

Meanwhile, diplomatic tensions escalated after Zelenskiy's meeting with United States President Donald Trump ended in an unusually public confrontation over the war with Russia. For now, it remains to be seen how Norway's increased support will shape the broader geopolitical landscape.