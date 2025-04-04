English
Norway to acquire 24 K9 Thunders in $534 million deal

Oslo strengthens its northern defences amid heightened security concerns.

The latest news on Norway. The country has announced a $534 million plan to nearly double its fleet of K9 Thunder self-propelled howitzers, acquiring 24 new units from South Korea's Hanwha Aerospace, according to a government proposal published on Friday.

The move, part of a broader military investment strategy, aims to enhance the country's long-range artillery firepower and support the creation of a new battalion within the strategically vital Finnmark brigade, reinforcing defence capabilities in the high north.

The proposal reflects Norway's response to a shifting security landscape and includes expanded funding for naval mine-clearing capabilities and critical military infrastructure, but it still awaits parliamentary approval, so it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.

Seongnam-si, South Korea - Oct.18.2023: Hanwah Defence K9A1 Thunder 155 mm self-propelled howitzer in ADEX (Seoul International Aerospace Defense Exhibition) 2023 // Shutterstock

