Norway supports complaint against FIFA President Gianni Infantino for controversial "Peace Prize" given to Trump

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The Norwegian Football Federation (NFF) supports the complaint against FIFA President Gianni Infantino about a "breach of political neutrality rules" after awarding the inaugural "FIFA Peace Prize" to Donald Trump last year. Days after the prize, non-profit organisation FairSquare said that "a prize of this nature to a sitting political leader is in, and of itself, a clear breach of FIFA's duty of neutrality" and that Infantino "openly flout the organisation's rules and act in ways that are both dangerous and directly contrary to the interests of the world's most popular sport."

Lise Klaveness, NFF President, said on Tuesday, during the presentation of the national team for World Cup, led by Erling Haaland, Martin Odegaard, and Alexander Sorloth, that they will wait until the competition is over, on July 19, to actively support the complaint, requesting meetings with FIFA. What Norway has already done is sending a letter to FIFA supporting FairSquare's complaints, which triggered political friction inside the football's governing body and was perceived as "problematic".

"We have sent it, and it is ⁠causing some political reactions. But it is sent, and that is checked off. We will follow up, push forward, request meetings, and build momentum on this as soon as the World ⁠Cup is over", said Klaveness, via Reuters.