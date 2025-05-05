Norway strengthens air defense with AIM-9X Sidewinder missile purchase for F-35s

Dansk
The latest news on Norway. We now know that the nordic country is set to enhance its air defense with the purchase of 300 AIM-9X Block II Sidewinder missiles, approved by the United States Department of State in a $370.9 million deal.
The advanced missiles will boost the Royal Norwegian Air Force's F-35A fleet, improving precision and agility in the Arctic region. The package includes training rounds, guidance units, and United States support, reinforcing Norway's interoperability with NATO allies.