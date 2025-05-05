English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Norway strengthens air defense with AIM-9X Sidewinder missile purchase for F-35s

The $370.9 million deal boosts Norway's F-35A capabilities and NATO interoperability.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on Norway. We now know that the nordic country is set to enhance its air defense with the purchase of 300 AIM-9X Block II Sidewinder missiles, approved by the United States Department of State in a $370.9 million deal.

The advanced missiles will boost the Royal Norwegian Air Force's F-35A fleet, improving precision and agility in the Arctic region. The package includes training rounds, guidance units, and United States support, reinforcing Norway's interoperability with NATO allies.

This post is tagged as:

World newsNorway


Loading next content