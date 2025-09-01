Norway secures British-built frigates in its largest defense investment to date

HQ

The latest news on Norway . The nordic country has selected the United Kingdom as its key partner for a new fleet of advanced warships, marking the country's largest defense investment to date ($14 billion deal), the Norwegian government said.

The agreement will see BAE Systems' Type 26 frigates built in Glasgow and later integrated into the Norwegian Navy, enhancing its anti-submarine warfare capabilities. Oslo considered proposals from several European and US competitors before opting for Britain.

"It has been a difficult choice, the four candidates have provided strong and competitive proposals. They are all close allies. The extensive cooperation on security and defense policy will continue at full strength with all of them," Jonas Gahr Støre said (here).

The ships will mirror those commissioned for the Royal Navy, ensuring interoperability and streamlined maintenance between the two allies. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in the next decade, with service expected to span several generations of naval operations.