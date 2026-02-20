Norway relocates troops from Middle East

HQ

Norway is relocating some of the roughly 60 soldiers it has stationed in the Middle East because of the deteriorating security situation, a spokesperson for the Norwegian armed forces said Friday. Some personnel are being moved back to Norway, while others will be reassigned to different countries in the region.

The decision comes after US President Donald Trump warned Iran to reach an agreement over its nuclear programme within 10 to 15 days or face unspecified consequences. Tehran has threatened to retaliate against US bases in the region if attacked, heightening concerns among allied forces.

Norway troops // Shutterstock

Lieutenant Colonel Vegard Finberg of the Norwegian Joint Headquarters said the relocated troops had been engaged in training local forces and other missions but were currently unable to carry out their primary duties due to the security climate. He declined to specify how many soldiers were being moved or from which locations.

Norway maintains a small military presence in Iraq and nearby countries as part of international efforts against extremist groups. Officials said other nations have taken similar precautionary steps in recent days as regional tensions escalate...