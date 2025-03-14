Norway rejects Russian allegations of militarising Svalbard

HQ

As the icy winds sweep through the vast, desolate expanse of the Svalbard archipelago, a diplomatic storm is brewing. In the wake of Russia's accusations that Norway has been militarising the islands, Norway firmly denied the allegations (via Reuters).

This dispute reached new heights on Friday when Russia summoned the Norwegian ambassador to Moscow, urging Norway to cease any actions that could undermine the international legal status of the archipelago.

However, Norway swiftly countered, asserting that its activities in the region are in full compliance with the Svalbard Treaty, which grants the country full sovereignty over the islands, while also respecting the treaty's restrictions on military use.

The controversy over military presence is not new, with Russia previously accusing Norway of escalating tensions in this Arctic territory. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.