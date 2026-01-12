Norway pledges nearly $400 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

HQ

Norway will provide about $400 million (€340 million) in emergency funding to support Ukraine's energy sector, aiming to help the country maintain electricity, heating and other critical services amid intensified Russian attacks.

The Norwegian government said the funding is part of its 2026 aid package for Ukraine, as Russia continues to target power plants and energy infrastructure during winter, when temperatures have dropped sharply.

Norway's parliament approved a total of 85 billion Norwegian crowns ($8.45 billion) in aid to Ukraine for 2026. Of that amount:



70 billion crowns are allocated for military assistance.



15 billion crowns are earmarked for civilian and humanitarian support.



Within the civilian package:



4.8 billion crowns are dedicated to energy security and supply.



4 billion crowns to budget support and reconstruction.



3.5 billion crowns to humanitarian assistance.



Additional funding targets business development, governance reforms, civil society, and support for Moldova.



The announcement comes as European countries continue stepping up financial and military backing for Ukraine, with EU leaders recently agreeing on a €90 billion loan to help Kyiv sustain its defence and economy during the war.