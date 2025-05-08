Norway pivots towards deeper European security ties

Dansk
The latest news on Norway. The Nordic country has announced plans to strengthen security cooperation with its Nordic neighbours and key European allies, marking a significant recalibration of its long-standing Atlanticism stance.
While reaffirming its commitment to NATO, Oslo emphasised on Thursday the need to reduce reliance on an increasingly unpredictable United States by intensifying ties with countries such as the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. You can read more here.