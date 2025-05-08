English
Norway pivots towards deeper European security ties

Oslo signals shift as United States relations become less predictable.

The latest news on Norway. The Nordic country has announced plans to strengthen security cooperation with its Nordic neighbours and key European allies, marking a significant recalibration of its long-standing Atlanticism stance.

While reaffirming its commitment to NATO, Oslo emphasised on Thursday the need to reduce reliance on an increasingly unpredictable United States by intensifying ties with countries such as the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. You can read more here.

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA. 11th July 2023. Jonas Gahr Støre, Prime Minister of Norway during doorstep at NATO SUMMIT 2023. Vilnius, Lithuania // Shutterstock

