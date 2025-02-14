Norway opens protected rivers to hydropower development

HQ

Norwegian lawmakers have approved a controversial bill allowing the construction of hydropower plants in previously protected rivers, triggering outrage from conservationists who argue that the decision threatens Norway's pristine waterways and biodiversity.

The new law permits power plants exceeding 1MW in size to be built in protected areas if the societal benefits are deemed "significant" and environmental damage "acceptable," a move that environmental groups claim will lead to endless legal battles over river development.

Supporters insist that the approval criteria remain strict and that each project will be carefully assessed, but critics argue that the government has rushed the decision without sufficient public consultation or impact studies, leaving Norway's famous fjords and wildlife at risk.

Opposition parties and activists have already mobilised protests, gathering thousands of signatures to demand a reversal of the decision. For now, it remains to be seen how this policy shift will unfold.