Norway leads the charge to an all-electric future

By the end of 2025, Norway will officially phase out all new gasoline and diesel cars from its roads, aiming to become fully electric. What started as a tiny 1% market share for electric vehicles (EVs) in 2010 has exploded to almost 89% today, according to data from the Norwegian Road Federation. In fact, in the first weeks of 2025, data published by the Norwegian Public Roads Administration found EVs accounted for more than 96% of new car sales. Norway's secret? It's a mixture of strong government policies, fantastic incentives, and a population eager to make the switch. The country has made EVs so attractive with perks like VAT exemptions, tax discounts, and easy access to charging stations that it's now impossible to ignore the electric revolution. Experts even predict that Norway's EV penetration will hit 100% soon. The shift has been so dramatic that even staunch critics are now driving electric vehicles. Can other countries follow Norway's lead, or is it a uniquely Norwegian success story? What do you think?

Is a fully electric world within reach for everyone?

Shutterstock

