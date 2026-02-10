Norway investigates senior diplomats over alleged links to Jeffrey Epstein

HQ

Norwegian authorities have opened an investigation into two senior diplomats over their alleged links to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, in a case that has sent shockwaves through the country's political establishment. In a statement, Økokrim, Norway's financial crimes squad, said on Monday it is investigating former ambassador Mona Juul on suspicion of gross corruption related to her role at the foreign ministry, as well as her husband, former diplomat Terje Rød-Larsen, on suspicion of complicity in the same offence. Juul resigned from her post as ambassador to Jordan and Iraq on Sunday.

Økokrim said the probe will examine whether Juul received benefits connected to her official position, describing the case as complex and likely to be lengthy. Lawyers for both Juul and Rød-Larsen said their clients are cooperating fully with investigators and deny any wrongdoing. The investigation follows the release of US Justice Department files linked to Epstein, which appear to show financial and personal ties between the couple and the disgraced financier, including travel and estate-related matters. Authorities stressed that appearing in the files does not in itself imply criminal behaviour.

The case has intensified scrutiny of Epstein's connections in Norway, where his past links to prominent figures, including members of the royal family, have already sparked public debate. Norway's foreign minister said Juul's contact with Epstein reflected a serious lapse in judgment that undermined trust in her role. Økokrim has also opened a separate investigation into another high-profile Norwegian figure named in the Epstein files, as pressure grows for full transparency around the extent of Epstein's relationships in the country...