Norway had the warmest Spring on record

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The Norwegian Meteorological Institute has stated, that during this Spring, average temperatures were 2.1 degrees Celsius above normal for the season. This means that Norway experienced their warmest Spring since records began in 1901, as reported by The Local and YLE.

Norway avoided the heat wave that had Europe in its grip in May, but above-average temperatures in March and April contributed to the record. The previous warmest Spring was in 2024, when temperatures were 1.8 degrees Celsius above normal. After that, 2025 was the second warmest Spring ever in Norway.

The warming was particularly noticeable in northern Norway.