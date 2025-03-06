Norway eyes major increase in aid to Ukraine

HQ

Norway's Prime Minister, Jonas Gahr Stoere, has called on the parliament to substantially raise the country's financial aid to Ukraine in 2025, suggesting a significant boost to the Nansen programme, a key initiative aimed at providing military and civilian support (via Reuters).

With Norway already committed to a total of $3.22 billion for Ukraine this year, Stoere proposed a further increase to ensure maximum fighting power is delivered swiftly. The move comes amid growing pressure on European nations to bolster defence spending, especially after concerns raised by the freezing of U.S. military aid under Trump.

Stoere emphasized the need to quickly align with other political parties to discuss and approve the necessary adjustments to the aid framework, underscoring Norway's determination to play a critical role in Ukraine's defence. For now, it remains to be seen how other parliamentary parties will respond to the proposed increase.