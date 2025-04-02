Norway completes F-35 fleet, reinforcing NATO's Arctic strategy

HQ

The latest news on Norway . Norway's Royal Air Force has officially completed its acquisition of 52 F-35 fighter jets. The final two aircraft, delivered on April 1, aim to strengthen Norway's capacity in the Arctic, a region of growing geopolitical importance.

The acquisition underscores Norway's increasing role in NATO's northern defence amid rising tensions with Russia in the region. The F-35s ensure that its air force can deter potential threats while operating in one of the world's most challenging climates.

However, maintaining and integrating these sophisticated jets in Norway's remote northern bases presents logistical and technical challenges. For now, it remains to be seen how well Norway can sustain the operational tempo required to keep the fleet combat-ready.