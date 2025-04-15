Norway commits $937m to train Ukrainian brigade as part of expanded military support

HQ

The latest news on Norway . We now know that the nordic country is stepping up its commitment to Ukraine, pledging $937 million for the training and preparation of a Ukrainian brigade as part of a broader Nordic and Baltic effort.

This investment, revealed on 11 April by Norwegian Defence Minister Tore Sandvik, is set to strengthen Ukraine's ground combat forces by providing essential training and equipment in close collaboration with Ukrainian authorities.

As part of its ongoing support, Norway has also pledged additional funds for air defense, maritime security, and drones. For now, it remains to be seen how these new efforts will impact Ukraine's defense strategy in the ongoing conflict.