Norway backs $2bn programme to acquire long-range artillery systems from South Korea

HQ

Norway's parliament has approved a $2 billion plan to acquire long-range artillery systems, a move aimed at reinforcing the country's military deterrence against Russia along their shared Arctic border.

The decision comes as European nations accelerate defence spending, driven by the ongoing war in Ukraine and renewed pressure from the United States for NATO allies to invest more heavily in their own security. Norwegian lawmakers described the artillery upgrade as a key element of modern warfare, capable of striking deep behind enemy lines.

Chunmoo rocket artillery system // Shutterstock

According to Norwegian media reports, the government has selected South Korea's Hanwha Aerospace and its Chunmoo rocket artillery system, edging out the US-made HIMARS platform. The choice reportedly reflects faster delivery timelines and the system's ability to meet Norway's operational requirements, including long-range strike capability.

While some politicians argued for investing in a future European missile alternative, government officials dismissed the idea as too slow and costly given current security needs. The defence ministry plans to purchase 16 launch systems alongside an undisclosed number of rockets, with a total budget of 19.5 billion Norwegian crowns.