Norway and Caroline Graham Hansen bid to return to UEFA Euro's semis for the first time since 2013

UEFA Women's EURO 2025 quarter-finals start today, with a match between Norway and Italy. In this UEFA competition, with less nations than men's EURO, means that matches are spread throughout the week, only one per day, which is delightful news for us, as we can focus all our attention on the match of the day. And the first one will be between the two-time champions Norway and the two-times runner-ups Italy, at 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST.

Norway has always been one of the strongest nations in women's football, twice European champions (1987, 1993), and twice finalists (2005, 2013), and three more times semi-finalist. They also lifted a World Cup in 1995, were runner-ups in 1991, and semi-finalists in 1999 and 2007). However, seeing these numbers, it seems clear that there best days were behind.

Not anymore, thanks in a great way to Caroline Graham Hansen, winger for FC Barcelona, who finished runner-up in the Ballon d'Or race last year, only behind Aitana Bonmatí. Graham Hansen already played a big role in Norway's silver in EURO 2013, and has scored in the past two Euros, as well as the last two World Cups in 2019 and 2023.

She has won everything there is to win with FC Barcelona, and most recently scored the goal in the 84th minute against Iceland that secured their qualification to quarter-finals. Will Italy be enough to stun Norway?

How to watch Women's EURO live

UEFA Women's Euro is mainly broadcast in open TV, often public channels of many European countries. However, things may differ depending on the country. Here's a list of where to watch UEFA Women's 2025 in European markets, but you can find the full, worldwide broadcast list here:



Austria: ORF ON



Belgium: RTBF Tipik & Auvio, Sporza and VRT Max



Bulgaria: BNT 3



Croatia: HRTi



Czechia: CT Sport



Denmark: Viaplay



Finland: Yle Areena



France: TF1, France Televisions



Germany: Das Erste, Sportstudio



Greece: ERT



Hungary: M4 Sport Online



Italy: RAI PLAY



Netherlands: NPO1



Norway: NRK, TV 2 Play



Poland: TVP Sport



Portugal: RTP1 + RTP2



Ireland: RTÉ



San Marino: RAI PLAY



Spain: RTVE PLAY



Sweden: SVT, Viaplay.se



Switzerland: Play SRF - Sport-Livestreams, Play RTS - Sport Livestreams, Play RSI



United Kingdom: BBC1, BBC2, BBC iPlayer, ITV, ITV4, ITVX, S4C

