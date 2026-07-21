Northplay shows off "dino-mite" gameplay improvements for Dinolords

HQ

Following its reveal a few years ago, developer Northplay has been working tirelessly to continue improving and enhancing Dinolords, its "hack 'n' strat" genre hybrid title that combines the Jurassic era and the Middle Ages.

The premise of the game is to locate ancient eggs, hatch the dinosaurs within, train the dangerous beasts for battle, and then to command them in "dino-mite" RTS warfare set in a Medieval period where castles must be sieged and quaint villages need to be protected.

After being revealed in 2023, Northplay has been working to better the game at every turn, so much so that in the years that have followed a variety of features have been introduced, including the protagonist now leading from the front and being a controllable figure in combat. Adding to this is more intricate RTS gameplay spanning city-building, battlefield scouting, stronghold overseeing, and more. Likewise, the economics of Dinolords has been adjusted, meaning players will now need to acquire and amass resources to construct buildings, increase productivity, and similar.

All of this can be seen in action in the latest trailer for Dinolords, which you can see in full below. There is not yet a release date attached to the game, but we do know it'll be coming to PC eventually.