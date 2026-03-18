Northern League of Legends Championship in disarray as organiser announces incapability to operate the league

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It has been a rather rough time for second division and grassroots competitive League of Legends in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics, as the Northern League of Legends Championship (NLC), the European Regional League (ERL) for the area, has been under fire for a series of poor decisions. Following a recent apology and promise to do better, now a massive twist has occurred wherein the NLC organiser has actively come out and announced its incapability to operate the tournament.

As per Riot Games, we're told that League ApS, as the organiser is known, has stated that "they are no longer in a position to operate the league." This has led to a flurry of questions as to what the future may hold for the regional league, with Riot announcing that it is "actively assessing the situation and aligning on next steps to ensure continuity and stability for the competition."

There has not been any official future plans laid out as of yet, as Riot also promises further information on the NLC Spring Split and what follows, all before it begins shortly at the end of March.