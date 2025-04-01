Northern League of Legends Championship Finals to take to Copenhagen in the summer

HQ

The Northern League of Legends Championship, the European Regional League that affects the UK and the Nordics, has announced that it will be hosting an in-person finale this summer. Known as Leagues Disrupt, the event will take the action to Denmark, specifically to Copenhagen's K.B. Hallen, for both the Spring Season's semifinals and grand final too.

The event will happen between May 31 and June 1, and with only these final three games being featured, only four teams will qualify for the in-person action. As for who these will be, we'll know in a month or so, when the Spring Season nears its conclusion.

We're told that the event will also offer a fan expo and additional entertainment, so if you're in Denmark around late May or early June, be sure to keep an eye out for this tournament if you enjoy competitive League of Legends action.