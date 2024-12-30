Northern Irish football player Michael Newberry dies suddenly in his 27th birthday

HQ

Michael Newberry, a young defender from the highest football division in Northern Ireland, has suddenly died aged 27. His club, Cliftonville in Belfast, announced it this afternoon: "Cliftonville FC are devastated to learn of the sudden death of Michael Newberry".

"Our condolences are extended to Michael's family and friends, as well as the many team-mates he played with during his career, and fans who will be shaken and saddened by this heartbreaking news," they added.

The NI Football League cancelled a football match scheduled tonight's Cliftonville match against Dungannon Swifts, as well as another match between Linfield and Larne. Linfield was Newberry's club until last season, and still had many friends there.

No cause of death was given. Today, December 30, was Newberry's 27th birthday. He had joined Cliftonville this season, before playing three years in another Northern Ireland club, Linfield. Between 2018 and 2020, he played in the Icelandic team Ungmennafélagið Víkingur.

Although he was born in England and played in the youth academy in Newcastle, he moved to Northern Ireland, where he also played in the youth international Northern Irish team.

Other football clubs and institutions in Northern Ireland have expressed their condolences and shock after the sudden death. "The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the club are with Michael's family and friends at this very sad time", said Linfield.