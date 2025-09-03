North Korea's next leader? Kim Jong Un introduces daughter on visit to China

HQ

The latest news on North Korea . North Korea's leader brought his teenage daughter on her first international trip this week, drawing attention as a possible future successor. If you want to learn more about this visit to China, check it out here.

She was seen accompanying her father during a major military parade, taking part in official protocol and meeting Chinese officials, providing her with direct experience in diplomacy and international events, and highlighting her growing role in the family's leadership circle.

Although details about her and other children remain scarce, her presence at such a significant occasion signals preparation for future responsibilities. The trip reflects North Korea's focus on extending the next generation's visibility on the international stage.