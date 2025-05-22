North Korean warship launch fails, Kim Jong Un calls incident criminal

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
The latest news on North Korea. On Wednesday, a major mishap struck North Korea's naval ambitions as a new 5,000-ton destroyer suffered structural damage during its launch in Chongjin, in front of leader Kim Jong Un, state media reported.
State media reported Kim harshly condemned the incident, attributing it to negligence and deeming it a blow to national dignity. The ship reportedly lost balance and capsized, prompting urgent orders for repair ahead of a key party meeting.