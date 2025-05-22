English
North Korean warship launch fails, Kim Jong Un calls incident criminal

Leader orders urgent repairs after destroyer capsizes during high-profile event.

The latest news on North Korea. On Wednesday, a major mishap struck North Korea's naval ambitions as a new 5,000-ton destroyer suffered structural damage during its launch in Chongjin, in front of leader Kim Jong Un, state media reported.

State media reported Kim harshly condemned the incident, attributing it to negligence and deeming it a blow to national dignity. The ship reportedly lost balance and capsized, prompting urgent orders for repair ahead of a key party meeting.

Kim Jong Un // Shutterstock

