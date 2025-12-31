North Korea, South Korea and Japan welcome 2026 with bells and fireworks

HQ

As of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, North Korea, South Korea and Japan have officially welcomed 2026, becoming the latest countries to join the global New Year celebrations.

In Japan, safety concerns led to the cancellation of the usual countdown event at Tokyo's bustling Shibuya Station, but residents found other ways to mark the occasion. At Tokudai-ji temple, crowds gathered to participate in the traditional ringing of bells, welcoming the new year with reflection and hope. Zojoji Buddhist Temple also drew locals and visitors eager to celebrate the start of 2026.

South Korea marked the new year with a bell-tolling and countdown ceremony at the historic Bosingak Pavilion in central Seoul, where revelers gathered despite chilly weather. Meanwhile, North Korea ushered in 2026 with a fireworks display at Pyongyang's Kim Il Sung Square, continuing a long-standing tradition in the capital.

