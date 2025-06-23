English
North Korea slams United States strikes on Iran as violation of sovereignty

North Korea blames the United States and Israel for rising Middle East tensions, urging global condemnation.

The latest news on Israel and Iran. North Korea has condemned the recent United States attacks on Iranian nuclear sites, calling them a blatant infringement on national sovereignty and regional stability.

"North Korea strongly denounces the attack on Iran by the United States which violently trampled down the territorial integrity and security interests of a sovereign state," an unnamed spokesperson said in a statement carried by KCNA news agency.

The statement also urged the international community to unite in opposition to the United States and Israel: "The just international community should raise the voice of unanimous censure and rejection against the United States and Israel's confrontational acts."

Vladivostok, Russia - April 26, 2019: Kim Jong-un visiting of Vladivostok // Shutterstock

