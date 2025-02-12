North Korea slams Trump's Gaza plan as empty rhetoric

HQ

North Korea wasted no time in condemning former United States President Donald Trump's latest idea to take control of Gaza and relocate its residents, dismissing it as nothing more than hollow grandstanding.

According to Korean Central News Agency (via Reuters), the proposal was regarded as nothing short of a reckless power grab that tramples on Palestinian hopes for stability. Without mentioning Trump by name, the report described the United States as a relentless force of imperialism, listing other controversial moves by Washington, including its past ambitions over Greenland and the Panama Canal.

The report also accused the United States of undermining international sovereignty, urging it to abandon its outdated dreams of dominance. Trump has maintained that his personal relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un remains strong, though Pyongyang's media has largely ignored his political comeback. For now, it remains to be seen whether North Korea's fiery rhetoric will lead to any diplomatic consequences.