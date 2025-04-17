North Korea slams B-1B bomber deployment amid rising tensions

HQ

The latest news on North Korea and South Korea . North Korea has issued a stern response to the recent deployment of a US B-1B strategic bomber in joint drills with South Korea, labelling the move a blatant threat to its national security.

The regime accused Washington of turning bomber flyovers into a routine act of aggression. While Seoul maintains that the military exercises are defensive in nature, Pyongyang views them as part of a broader campaign to intimidate.

The operation included advanced fighter jets and comes just ahead of another major air drill, Freedom Flag, set to feature stealth fighters simulating enemy attacks. The display of force has done little to ease longstanding hostilities.