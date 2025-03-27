North Korea showcases AI-powered suicide drones and early-warning aircraft

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
The latest news on North Korea. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has showcased the latest military advancements, featuring AI-driven suicide drones and an airborne early-warning aircraft, state media reported on Thursday.
Leader Kim Jong Un emphasized the strategic importance of unmanned systems and artificial intelligence in modern warfare, overseeing demonstrations of reconnaissance drones capable of detecting and engaging enemy targets.
The unveiling of an early-warning aircraft, reportedly adapted from Russian-made Il-76 cargo planes, suggests a concerted effort to enhance Pyongyang's air defense capabilities, surveillance reach, and strategic deterrence despite technological and resource constraints.