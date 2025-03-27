North Korea showcases AI-powered suicide drones and early-warning aircraft

HQ

The latest news on North Korea . North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has showcased the latest military advancements, featuring AI-driven suicide drones and an airborne early-warning aircraft, state media reported on Thursday.

Leader Kim Jong Un emphasized the strategic importance of unmanned systems and artificial intelligence in modern warfare, overseeing demonstrations of reconnaissance drones capable of detecting and engaging enemy targets.

The unveiling of an early-warning aircraft, reportedly adapted from Russian-made Il-76 cargo planes, suggests a concerted effort to enhance Pyongyang's air defense capabilities, surveillance reach, and strategic deterrence despite technological and resource constraints.