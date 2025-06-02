North Korea rejects UN monitoring allegations as politically motivated

Dansk
The latest news on Russia and Ukraine. We now know that North Korea has strongly pushed back against a new report by a UN sanctions team that links Pyongyang's military cooperation with Russia to intensified strikes in Ukraine, state media said on Monday.
The regime labeled the claims a hostile intrusion into its sovereign affairs and defended the partnership as a lawful response under a bilateral treaty. Meanwhile, it remains to be seen how the growing alignment between Moscow and Pyongyang will evolve.