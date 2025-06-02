English
North Korea rejects UN monitoring allegations as politically motivated

Pyongyang calls Western criticism of its defense pact with Moscow an unjustified attack on sovereignty.

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine. We now know that North Korea has strongly pushed back against a new report by a UN sanctions team that links Pyongyang's military cooperation with Russia to intensified strikes in Ukraine, state media said on Monday.

The regime labeled the claims a hostile intrusion into its sovereign affairs and defended the partnership as a lawful response under a bilateral treaty. Meanwhile, it remains to be seen how the growing alignment between Moscow and Pyongyang will evolve.

April 26, 2019 - Vladivostok, Primorsky Krai - North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during the ceremony of laying flowers and wreaths at the memorial of eternal fire in Vladivostok // Shutterstock

