North Korea rejects denuclearisation efforts as outdated and absurd

North Korea has strongly rejected a recent pledge by the United States, South Korea, and Japan calling for its denuclearisation, insisting it will continue to enhance its nuclear capabilities.

Pyongyang's foreign ministry dismissed the initiative as outdated and absurd, condemning what it sees as a coordinated campaign of hostility. This response follows a meeting between United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio, South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul, and Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya in Munich, where they reaffirmed in a statement their commitment to North Korea's complete denuclearisation.

South Korea, in turn, urged Pyongyang to abandon its illicit weapons programs, warning that its nuclear ambitions will only damage its security and economic prospects. Meanwhile, South Korea has unveiled a newly developed bunker buster missile, designed to counter North Korea's artillery threats, further escalating tensions in the region. For now, it remains to be seen how Pyongyang will escalate its stance in response to growing international pressure.