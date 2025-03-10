North Korea fires ballistic missiles after United States-South Korea drills

HQ

North Korea has fired multiple ballistic missiles, hours after denouncing joint military drills between the United States and South Korea as a dangerous provocative act that risked accidentally sparking a confrontations (via Reuters).

The missiles, believed to be short-range, were launched from the western region of North Korea towards the Yellow Sea. This launch marks the first reported missile test since the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

The drills, which are set to continue until March 20, are aimed at improving the readiness of the U.S.-South Korean alliance against threats from North Korea. Pyongyang, however, has consistently demanded the cessation of such exercises, calling them a prelude to invasion.

In the wake of a tragic incident where South Korean jets mistakenly dropped bombs on a civilian area, further raising tensions, the South Korean military has expressed regret, acknowledging the tragic error. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.