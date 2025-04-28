North Korea confirms troop deployment to Russia, calls its soldiers "heroes"

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . On Monday, North Korea has officially confirmed that it deployed around 14,000 troops to support Russia in its war against Ukraine, framing the move as a demonstration of its deepening alliance with Moscow.

The Central Military Commission emphasized that the decision was made under the comprehensive strategic partnership signed by Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin, with North Korean soldiers reportedly aiding in reclaiming parts of Russia's Kursk region.

Both the United States State Department and South Korea have strongly condemned the deployment as illegal and immoral, accusing North Korea of deliberately escalating the conflict while seeking to bolster its own authoritarian regime.

Analysts suggest that this public confirmation is timed to strengthen diplomatic ties ahead of a forthcoming Kim-Putin summit. For now, it remains to be seen how this unprecedented military involvement will reshape regional dynamics.