North Korea condemns United States military presence in South Korea

HQ

North Korea's Kim Yo Jong, sister of leader Kim Jong Un, has denounced the United States Trump administration for escalating military provocations, arguing that such actions justify North Korea's continued nuclear expansion.

Her remarks follow the arrival of the USS Carl Vinson, a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, in the South Korean port of Busan—a move she described as part of a broader policy of confrontation.

According to North Korean state media (via Reuters), she accused the United States of carrying forward its predecessor's hostile stance, intensifying both political and military pressure on Pyongyang.

Meanwhile, the South Korean navy framed the deployment as a strategic show of force, underscoring growing regional tensions. For now, it remains to be seen how Kim Jong Un himself will choose to respond.