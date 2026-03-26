North Korea and Belarus sign friendship treaty

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North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko have signed a new friendship treaty aimed at strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

Lukashenko said ties were entering a "new stage," while Kim stressed shared opposition to Western pressure on Belarus. Both nations remain close allies of Vladimir Putin and have supported Russia in the war in Ukraine.

The agreement comes as Lukashenko balances relations between Moscow and Washington, following recent contacts with envoys from Donald Trump.

Kim hosted the Belarusian leader with a lavish ceremony, underlining the symbolic importance of the visit despite limited economic ties.

Opposition figures in Belarus dismissed the meeting as a "gathering of dictators," saying it offers no benefit to ordinary citizens.