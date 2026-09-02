North Beach on the dangers of Stranded Deep 2's desert: "Dive too deep and you might not make it back before exposure kills you"

HQ

When North Beach Games revealed the Stranded Deep sequel a couple of days ago, it may have shocked many to see the rather substantial change of environment. Gone is the open ocean as rather the studio is taking the series into the vast desert for a very unique twist on the Stranded Deep formula.

With this almost complete inversion to what many have come to expect from a Stranded Deep game, we spoke with co-creator and creative director Sam Edwards to get a better understanding of how the desert will push players, but also how it features somewhat similar challenges.

"Heat is one of the biggest threats. Similar to exploring shipwrecks in the first game, diving into the desert requires preparation. There are many locations deep in the desert worth exploring, but you'll need to gear up and weigh the risk. Dive too deep and you might not make it back before exposure kills you. The further you push, the more you can gain - and lose."

Edwards also explained the team is currently playing around with dynamic weather events "like sandstorms and flooding", with plans to share more on these matters as the launch edges closer.

But naturally, the desert is inhabited by all manner of other dangers, not least in the form of hazardous wildlife, with Edwards noting: "The river and desert wilderness is full of life. You'll encounter everything from small fish and lizards to large apex predators like crocodiles and hippos. We've built a living ecosystem with a proper food chain where animals interact with each other, not just with you. You can watch a hungry fennec fox chase down a lizard from a distance, and then realise you're being watched too. Sharks and other wildlife were iconic in the first game, and we want the wildlife in SD2 to hit just as hard."

You can find our full interview with Edwards about Stranded Deep 2 over here, and as for when the game will debuting in its Early Access state on PC, the current aim is for this to happen in early 2027.