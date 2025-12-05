Norris faster than Verstappen in Abu Dhabi free practices on Friday

HQ

Lando Norris has been the fastest on both Free Practice sessions for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, held on Friday morning. In the first practice, Norris finished his best lap in 1 minute 24.485s, only eight-thousandths of a second better than the Red Bull driver. In the second practice, he improved his time 1m 23.083s, 0.363s ahead of Verstappen and 0.379s clear of Russell.

The first free practice had plenty of rookies, as it was the final chance for teams to offer the mandated seats of the season, including Pato O'War, McLaren's reserve driver, who took the place of Piastri in FP1. Piastri, also a contender for the title, finished 11th in Free Practice 2.

There will be a third practice at 11:30 CET, 10:30 GMT on Saturday. Qualifying for the Sunday race takes place at 15:00 CET, 14:00 GMT on Saturday, and the race takes place on Sunday December 7 at 15:00 CET, 14:00 GMT.

