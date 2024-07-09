Norman Reedus wants to keep playing Daryl Dixon into the 2030s

HQ

After 11 seasons many thought that would be the end of The Walking Dead, or at least a place to move on and focus on new and different characters. That was far from the case. We've had a series of different spin-offs make their arrival ever since, one of which is focused on Norman Reedus' character Daryl Dixon.

With an entire separate show dedicated to the character, you may be wondering if Reedus is getting tired of playing the character at all? Judging by recent comments in an interview with Mr Feel Good, this isn't the case at all, and Reedus instead believes that he has a good six or seven years of Daryl left in the tank.

When asked how long he'd like to keep playing Daryl, Reedus stated: "I think maybe six or seven more years.

"The Daryl Dixon spin-off has given me an opportunity to take the show in a direction that's different to the original show. I didn't want to make the same show again in a different location. I wanted to reinvent it. And they let me, with the other like-minded people involved, invent something new.

"So it feels fresh to me. It's in a different language. It's shot a different way. It's not really about zombies, and who's going to get bit this week, it's completely different. So as long as I keep reinventing it, it's fun."

Essentially, it looks like we'll be well into the 2030s before we see Reedus hang up the crossbow and permanently park his motorcycle in The Walking Dead universe.