Norman Reedus on The Boondock Saints 3: "There's a script out now"

There has been a decent amount of interest in seeing a third chapter of The Boondock Saints being made, so much so that last year a report did the rounds stating that it was in the works, all before it was confirmed at the end of the year. The question now is whether the film is actually near or if it needs to go through the rigmarole of perfecting its script. Judging by recent comments from Norman Reedus, it might be closer than further away.

Speaking with Letterboxd at a premiere event for John Wick: Ballerina, Reedus was asked which movie he has made he believes has been favourited the most by Letterboxd users. He almost immediately jumped at The Boondock Saints, before providing an interesting update on the third chapter.

"[The] Boondock Saints, probably. Probably that one. Yeah, a lot of people like that one. Well, we're about to do a third. Yeah. So there's a script out now. It's being fine-tuned. That movie has fans that will, like, run and tackle me across the street, you know what I mean? I remember going to Blockbuster, and it was the whole wall of Blockbuster. And it was the number one rented movie ahead of Titanic. Beat Titanic. Crazy, right?"

