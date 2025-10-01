Norman Reedus on OD: "Kojima could read the phone book and whatever he puts into it is going to be strategically him"

HQ

We were covering the San Diego Comic-Con Málaga at the weekend and one of the highlights on Saturday was the appearance of a big part of the cast from AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. Protagonists Norman Reedus (Daryl) and Melissa McBride (Carol) also talked with Gamereactor right before their panel, where they shared some insight into the show's Season 3 and discussed their respective backgrounds.

In gaming environments, Reedus is as well known and loved as Daryl Dixon as he is for his role as Sam Porter in Death Stranding. And With DS2 having released to great success earlier this year, and Kojima Productions celebrating 10 years just a week ago by sharing more on OD and Physint, we asked Reedus about his thoughts on the former.

"He's got a really good cast in that", he admits in the video interview below when asked about Kojima's OD and the actors taking part in it. "And Udo is in that, right? Udo Kier. So Udo is an old friend of mine. I did a movie with him ages ago, a John Carpenter film called Masters of Horror. And Udo is one of the most interesting people I think I've ever met".

"You know, that thing that was in the trailer", Reedus continues referring to OD's first teaser, "where they're like 'the fluffy pink bunny' or whatever that is. That's actually vocal exercises you do. So when I first saw the trailer, it was just that. But there was such an intensity to it. I was like, this is going to be really terrifying. He could read the phone book and whatever Hideo puts into it is going to be very, very strategically him."

On the occasion of Kojima Productions' 10th Anniversary, the cinematic horror experience got the OD: KNOCK trailer by Hideo Kojima. Besides co-writer Jordan Peele, the game will star Sophia Lillis, Hunter Schafer, and the aforementioned Udo Kier.

Do you agree with Norman Reedus that OD is going to be really terrifying? Leave a comment below and play the full interview for more exclusive content on Reedus and Daryl Dixon's S3.