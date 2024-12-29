Norman Osborn takes the lead in Spider-Man's new animated adventure

HQ

Marvel's upcoming animated series, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, is taking fans on a wild ride through a parallel timeline where Peter Parker receives mentorship from none other than Norman Osborn, the infamous Green Goblin. Disney+ has just dropped an exciting new trailer for the series, which promises a fresh take on Spider-Man's origin story. In this alternate reality, Peter's path to becoming the iconic hero diverges from the MCU's traditional narrative, with Osborn stepping in as a surprising guide.

The trailer showcases Peter in action, swinging through New York City, alongside a glimpse of two new Spider-Man suits. Hudson Thames voices Peter Parker, with Colman Domingo playing Norman Osborn. Other notable cast members include Kari Wahlgren as Aunt May and Hugh Dancy as Doctor Octopus. Additionally, fans of the Daredevil series will be thrilled to see Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio reprising their roles as Daredevil and Kingpin.

While the show is set in a universe outside the MCU, it still honors Spider-Man's comic book roots, with animation that brings the web-slinger's early adventures to life. Despite its connection to Marvel's larger world, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will explore Peter Parker's journey on its own terms, as confirmed by Marvel TV head Brad Winderbaum. The series is set to debut on Disney+ on January 29, 2025.

Do you think Norman Osborn's mentorship will lead Peter Parker down a darker path?