Nordschleife added to Forza Motorsport next month

HQ

Turn 10 just revealed during the latest episode of Forza Monthly that an iconic racing track is coming to Forza Motorsport in February with the launch of Update 5. As the headline so clearly says, we're off course talking about the German 22.835 kilometre (14.189 miles) long Nordschleife, which you can read more about over here.

Besides this, there will be a lot of other updates, adjustments and bugfixes as well, and all of it is shared in a handy patch list on Forza.net. It includes things like "the option to Skip Practice in the Career mode pre-race menu", a new "first-time pop up to the Buy Cars menu that explains the Featured Tab", "Time of Day and Weather will no longer always be randomized for the "Next Event" after a Free Play race" and much, much more.

Here's the first image from Nordschleife in Forza Motorsport.

You can check out the latest Forza Monthly below, which includes the Nordschleife announcement a lot of other things as well, plus tons of information about everything regarding Forza Horizon 5.