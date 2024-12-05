Nordic-inspired Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream shows off its stealth mechanics

The PC Gaming Show is still underway, but as part of this showcase, developer River End Games has just shown off another look at the single-player adventure Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream.

This game is based in the fictional city of Eriksholm, which itself is inspired by the Nordics in the early 1900s. It revolves around an adolescent orphan called Hanna who embarks on a quest to save her missing brother with the help of her friends Alva and Sebastian. The catch is that this quest takes Hanna and her allies into places she shouldn't be, which is why there are broad stealth elements baked into the gameplay, something that takes centre stage in the latest trailer that you can see below.

HQ

Eriksholk: The Stolen Dream is planning to debut on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S sometime in 2025. Perhaps we'll know more about a specific time period next week, as River End promises it will debut a longer extended gameplay trailer then. You can see a few new images of the game below.