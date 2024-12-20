Nora Heroum explains why women are needed on and off the pitch: "Without women, we're missing a piece of the puzzle"

HQ

UEFA's investment on women's football has grown drastically in the last few years. This week, a new club competition was announced, akin to men's Europa League, offering more opportunities to more women's football teams around the continent.

And regarding international competitions, UEFA has more than doubled the monetary prizes for the next Women's Euro Cup, taking place next summer.

Nora Heroum, Finnnish defender on the Italian club Sampdoria, as well as Finland's national squad, which secured qualification for the Euro 2025, praised how women's football has grown in her home country.

"The growth of women's football in Finland has been big. In 2019, we achieved equal pay with the men's national team, which is a sign of the federation's commitment to supporting the women's game", she explained in an interview with UEFA.

"Many Finnish players are now competing in top clubs abroad, and our youth national teams are producing strong results. Participation in girls' football has reached record levels, and we've seen record-breaking attendance at women's national team games".

Nora Heroum on why is it important to have more women on leadership roles

At the same time as she play for the Italian club and Finland squad, Heroum is also studying a two year's master degree, Executive Master for International Players, with the aim of continuing her career in football once her play days are over.

The degree prepares students for different administrative careers around football: in short, decision-making roles that need more women representation.

"Women bring invaluable insights, especially when it comes to developing the women's game. Without women in leadership, we're missing a crucial piece of the puzzle. Football should represent everyone, and having women in administrative roles ensures that the sport grows in a balanced and equitable way".