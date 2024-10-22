Noot Noot! Aardman and Mattel are teaming up for a Pingu stop-motion animated series

One of the great elements of the 2020s has been the return of Aardman as a leading-animation studio. Following a few quieter years, the famed British studio has since produced a new Chicken Run film, has a new Wallace & Gromit on its way, and will soon also be lending its talents to put Pingu back in the limelight.

Aardman and Mattel has announced a collaboration that will lead to the creation of a stop-motion animated Pingu series. It will be co-developed by Aardman chief creative director Sarah Cox and Alan Thorpe, as well as Sidney Clifton, Rob David, and Melanie Shannon from Mattel.

Speaking about this return of Pingu, Cox stated: "From our earliest conversations with Mattel, we felt an immediate and strong connection in our shared love of Pingu, the authentic appeal of the original IP, and comedy that transcends language barriers to speak to audiences everywhere. Aardman and Pingu is such a natural and enticing combination. The charm of the stop frame animation along with the quirky irreverence and character driven storytelling aligns perfectly with our creative approach. There are so many stories yet to tell, we can't wait to get started."

The exact release plans for the series currently remain unclear.