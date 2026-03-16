Noomi Rapace, Sean Harris, and more actors confirmed for the Assassin's Creed series

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Little by little, we've been learning more and more about Netflix's upcoming Assassin's Creed series, with confirmation in December that Swedish filmmaker Johan Renck will be directing. He is best known for creating HBO's acclaimed miniseries Chernobyl, but he also has experience from shows like Vikings, which should come in handy here.

Netflix has now confirmed that four actors have been cast for the series: Ramzy Bedia, Sean Harris, Corrado Invernizzi, and Noomi Rapace. It's unclear what roles they'll play, but they join previously announced cast members Laura Marcus, Lola Petticrew, Tanzyn Crawford, Toby Wallace, and Zachary Hart.

It's obvious that Netflix believes in the project, which apparently has a massive budget. The premise of the story is described as follows:

"Assassin's Creed is a high-octane thriller centered on the secret war between two shadowy factions — one set on determining mankind's future through control and manipulation, while the other fights to preserve free will. The series follows its characters across pivotal historical events as they battle to shape humanity's destiny."

It looks like the story might take place across several eras, and it's entirely possible that many of the actors won't meet because they simply live in different periods of history.