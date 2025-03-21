None of Deck Nine Games were present to collect Life is Strange: Double Exposure's GDC Awards trophy

HQ

While Life is Strange: Double Exposure has been regarded as a commercial failure by Square Enix, the game was generally well-received by critics, and that seems to have been reflected in its awards run too.

Just recently, the title won the Social Impact award at the Game Developers Choice Awards, and following mass layoffs rocking developer Deck Nine Games over the past few years, no one from the team was present to take to the stage and collect the trophy.

As per Kotaku, former Deck Nine narrative designer Elizabeth Ballou took to BlueSky to affirm this, stating: "It's fitting that nobody was there to accept the GDCA award that Double Exposure won, because we all got laid off lol. A bunch of us are at GDC, but we didn't know we were even nominated so nobody was prepared to accept anything."

Life is Strange: Double Exposure was one of a handful of winners at the awards ceremony, as Balatro, Astro Bot, and Black Myth: Wukong proved to be the biggest winners and took home the majority of the trophies.

Did you play Double Exposure and what did you think of it?